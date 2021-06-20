June 20, 2021

ICYMI: Alejandro Jano Mejia's Big Tribeca Premieres

Sammi Turano June 20, 2021
Director of photography Alejandro “Jano” Mejia had two films screening at Tribeca this year:

His documentary 499 was selected to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Festival, where it won the Best Cinematography prize, but the screening was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 499 had its long-awaited in-person premiere at Tribeca on June 19. The film also took home the Golden Frog at last year’s Camerimage International Film Festival.

He also had the premiere of the short film Song of Grace, which he photographed on super 16mm Kodak film. Check it out below!

 

