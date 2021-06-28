Hulu’s This Way Up: New Trailer Released!

June 28, 2021

Sammi Turano June 28, 2021
Hulu just released the newest trailer for season two of This Way Up, set to drop on July 9. Check it out below!

 

Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?

