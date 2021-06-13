0 0
Freeform’s Cruel Summer Sneak Peek for Hostile Witness
Cruel Summer is airing an all new episode on Freeform on Tuesday and we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below!
Kate and Jeannette’s worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
