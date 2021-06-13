June 13, 2021

Freeform's Cruel Summer Sneak Peek for Hostile Witness

CRUEL SUMMER - "Hostile Witness" - Kate and Jeanette's worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone's mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay. The season finale of "Cruel Summer" airs Tuesday, June 15 at 10:00 p.m. on Freeform. (Freeform/Bill Matlock) JASON DOUGLAS, OLIVIA HOLT, ANDREA ANDERS

Sammi Turano June 13, 2021
Cruel Summer is airing an all new episode on Freeform on Tuesday and we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below!

Kate and Jeannette’s worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

