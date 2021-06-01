0 0
Fox Celebrates Pride Month
Fox just released a special video celebrating Pride Month…..check it out below!
LISTEN TO MORE ORIGINAL MUSIC CREATED FOR PRIDE MONTH
FROM MEMBERS OF THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY AND ALLIES
ON SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC, TIDAL, PANDORA, AND DEEZER
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
