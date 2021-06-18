June 18, 2021

Fox Celebrates Juneteenth

Fox Celebrates Juneteenth

Sammi Turano June 18, 2021
Fox Celebrates Juneteenth

FOX CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH, COMMEMORATING THE END OF SLAVERY IN THE UNITED STATES

MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER (“THE RESIDENT”) DISCUSSES OBSERVING AND CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH IN AMERICA.

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
