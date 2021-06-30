0 0
Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld Dead at 88
Sad news in the world of politics today. Former Secretary of Defense Ronald Rumsfeld, who served in 1975-1977 and 2001-2006, has died. He was 88 years old.
The announcement of his death was shared by his family via his official Twitter page:
A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF
— Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021
TVGrapevine sends thoughts, love and prayers to his family at this time.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
