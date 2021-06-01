Read Time:45 Second
Finding Ophelia Sneak Peek
Need something to watch this month? Look no further than Finding Ophelia, set to be released on the 23rd. More details are below.
Experience a quixotic new nightmare when writer/director Stephen Rutterford’s horror-mystery Finding Ophelia premieres on digital this June.
New York Advertising Executive William Edgar (Jimmy Levar) is mesmerized by a series of hypnotic dreams that blur the lines between fantasy and reality.
His life is thrown into disarray when forced to choose between his career, his relationships and his romantic obsession with a mysterious woman.(Christina Chu)
Doing whatever it takes to find her, leads down a bizarre, dark path of signs and wonders, William soon discovers that finding the girl of your dreams can be a nightmare.
Finding Ophelia premieres on digital platforms (Tubi, Google Play and Amazon) June 23 from Indie Rights.