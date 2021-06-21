June 21, 2021

TV Grapevine

Discovery Plus to Air Breaking Hillsong

Discovery Plus to Air Breaking Hillsong

Sammi Turano June 21, 2021
Discovery Plus to Air Breaking Hillsong

Today, discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, announced it has ordered a limited documentary series, BREAKING HILLSONG. The project will chronicle the headline-making world of global star-studded megachurch Hillsong and the downfall of its ultra-hip, celebrity senior pastor, Carl Lentz. Through a partnership with the New York Post with investigative journalist Hannah Frishberg’s in-depth coverage, the series will feature exclusive, never-before-seen interviews including Ranin Karim, the New York-based fashion designer whose five-month affair with Lentz led to his downfall.

BREAKING HILLSONG will take viewers into the world of Hillsong, the megachurch with more than 150,000 global members that has recently come under scrutiny. The series will profile numerous current and ex-members of the church who have come forward en masse to share harrowing stories of the trauma, abuse, financial and labor exploitation, homophobia and racism that created a culture of chaos at Hillsong. Additionally, BREAKING HILLSONG will examine the greater phenomenon of corruption within megachurches.

BREAKING HILLSONG is produced by Breaklight Pictures, part of The Content Group (TCG), in association with New York Post Entertainmet for discovery+.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

