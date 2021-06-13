0 0

Read Time: 50 Second

Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Dead at 83

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Actor Ned Beatty, who is best known for his appearance in Deliverance (where he played a rape victim), has died. He was 83 years old.

The Network actor is said to have died of natural causes at his home, surrounded by friends and family. No other details about his death have been revealed as of press time.

Ned also appeared as Lex Luthor’s sidekick in the 1978 version of Superman, Toy Story 3 as the evil teddy bear Lotso and many other movies, including Friendly Fire, All the President’s Men, Silver Streak, Back to School, Nashville, The Big Easy, The Toy, 1941, Captain America and Rudy.

He also had an extensive TV career, having appeared on shows such as Roseanne, CSI, The Rockford Files, M*A*S*H and Murder, She Wrote.

Ned is survived by his wife Sandra, eight children and several grandchildren. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts