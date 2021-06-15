0 0

CW Fall 2021 Premiere Schedule

The CW Network has unveiled premiere dates for its Fall 2021 primetime schedule beginning in October.

The CW’s new season premieres return to the fall starting with PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on Friday, October 1 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

Season three of NANCY DREW premieres Friday, October 8 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ) following an original episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW’s regularly scheduled Saturday primetime programming, begins with new back-to-back episodes of fan favorite WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Saturday, October 9, (8:00-8:30pm & 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT ) followed by the second season of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT ).

The series debut of the reimagined LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is set to debut on Sunday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the premiere of the new U.S. version of KILLER CAMP (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The seventh season of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is set to premiere Wednesday, October 13 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the third season of BATWOMAN ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Salvatore Boarding School is back to in-person school as the fourth season of LEGACIES is set to premiere on Thursday, October 14 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The CW’s multiplatform hit series ALL AMERICAN gears up for its fourth season premiere on Monday, October 25 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the series premiere of the reimagined 4400 ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

WALKER returns with its season two premiere on Thursday, October 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by an original episode of LEGACIES (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The eighth season of THE FLASH ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ) and the sixth season of RIVERDALE ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ) both start their new seasons with special five-episode events beginning Tuesday, November 16 .

As previously announced, the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights Saturday, October 2 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Sunday, October 3 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT .

The following is The CW’s Fall 2021 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM KILLER CAMP (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM 4400 (New Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

