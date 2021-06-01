0 0

CMT Music Awards Video of the Year Finalists Revealed

CMT today unveiled the finalists vying for the night’s most-coveted “Video of the Year” award at the 2021 “CMT Music Awards.” Country music’s only entirely fan-voted show airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

For the last several weeks, fans have been actively voting on a group of 14 “Video of the Year” nominees that have been narrowed down to the following 6 finalists:

Carrie Underwood & John Legend – “Hallelujah”

& – “Hallelujah” Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

& – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

– “Worldwide Beautiful” Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

– “One Too Many” Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

– “hole in the bottle” Kenny Chesney – “Knowing You”

Of this year’s “Video of the Year” award nominees, Carrie Underwood brings the fiercest competition, as she looks to remain the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 total career wins, taking home last year’s top prize for “Drinking Alone.”

Fan voting for the six “Video of the Year” finalists is now open at vote.cmt.com. The winner will be revealed during the show on Wednesday, June 9th.

As previously announced, superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will share co-hosting duties this year’s show and will each take the stage for highly-anticipated performances, Ballerini alongside Paul Klein from LANY and Brown fellow country star Chris Young. Other powerhouse performances and collaborations include BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood + NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Stapleton, Lady A + Carly Pearce + Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall and Thomas Rhett. Additional performers and presenters will be announced closer to show.

The 2021 “CMT Music Awards” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent, Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are Talent Producers.

Official sponsors of the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” also include Lipton Iced Tea, Little Caesars®, Ram Truck Brand and Verizon.

