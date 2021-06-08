June 8, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Chris Harrison Releases Statement About Bachelor Exit

BACHELOR LIVE - ”Bachelor Live" features Chris Harrison discussing and dissecting the most recent episodes of "The Bachelor," alongside cast members and celebrity fans. The man who has seen it all as the host of "The Bachelor" franchise since the first rose ceremony took place over 13 years ago, Harrison will present questions and comments from viewers, debut deleted scenes, outtakes and exclusive extra content, all the while allowing members of #BachelorNation to have their say. "Bachelor Live," a live one-hour after-show, debuts on MONDAY, JANUARY 4 at 10:01 p.m. EST, immediately following the Season 20 premiere of "The Bachelor" with new bachelor Ben Higgins. New episodes of "The Bachelor" will continue to air on Mondays (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), with "Bachelor Live" airing for four-consecutive weeks afterwards (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST). (ABC/Todd Wawrychuck) CHRIS HARRISON

Chris Harrison Releases Statement About Bachelor Exit

Sammi Turano June 8, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:24 Second

Chris Harrison Releases Statement About Bachelor Exit

Chris Harrison has officially confirmed his exit from The Bachelor franchise. Deadline announced this morning that the You Deserve It alum would be stepping down from hosting duties, but at the time, neither ABC nor Chris had made a statement.

Check out his statement (via Instagram) below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison)

We at TVGrapevine wish Chris the very best in his future endeavors.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Are Engaged
0 0
1 min read

Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Are Engaged

May 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Vlad and Niki Win Shorty Award
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Vlad and Niki Win Shorty Award

May 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
RHOA Star Falynn Guonadia Discusses Divorce, Ex's Engagement
0 0
2 min read

RHOA Star Falynn Guonadia Discusses Divorce, Ex’s Engagement

May 11, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Chris Harrison Releases Statement About Bachelor Exit
0 0
1 min read

Chris Harrison Releases Statement About Bachelor Exit

June 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
Rooftop Films Announces Summer Series
0 0
5 min read

Rooftop Films Announces Summer Series

June 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent: Meet Dustin Tavella
0 0
1 min read

America’s Got Talent: Meet Dustin Tavella

June 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
Chris Harrison Permanently Leaves Bachelor Nation
0 0
1 min read

Chris Harrison Permanently Leaves Bachelor Nation

June 8, 2021 Sammi Turano