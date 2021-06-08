0 0

Chris Harrison Releases Statement About Bachelor Exit

Chris Harrison has officially confirmed his exit from The Bachelor franchise. Deadline announced this morning that the You Deserve It alum would be stepping down from hosting duties, but at the time, neither ABC nor Chris had made a statement.

Check out his statement (via Instagram) below:

We at TVGrapevine wish Chris the very best in his future endeavors.

