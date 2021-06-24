0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 22 Second

Central Park Sneak Peek

Apple TV+ is excited to unveil a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of “Central Park,” the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated animated musical comedy, debuting Friday, June 25 . Featuring a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci, from creators, writers and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the first three episodes of the second season will be available at launch, with the remaining five episodes premiering on a weekly basis every Friday. The second half of season two will return later this year with additional episodes.

See below for episode titles and descriptions for the first three episodes of season two:

Central Dark – A tristate blackout leaves Bitsy and Helen trapped in New Jersey—and forces the Tillerman family to see each other in a new light.

Mother’s Daze – Owen and the kids go all out for Paige on Mother’s Day. Bitsy has to handle things on her own when Helen takes a day off.

Fista Puffs Mets Out Justice – As a test to see if she’s worthy of joining an elite girl group, Fista Puffs battles a monster in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

About “Central Park”

“Central Park” season two debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 25. The new season will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday. The second half of season two will return later this year with additional episodes. “Central Park” has already been renewed for a third season.

In season two of “Central Park,” the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

The complete first season of “Central Park” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr. and an NAACP Image Awards nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

“Central Park” is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts