CBS Announces Two New Summer Premieres

CBS today announced summer premiere dates for two reality series. SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, a new one-hour series that gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success, will premiere Friday, July 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS returns for season two, Friday, August 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Both programs will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT), SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating in making these heartfelt gifts include Emmy® and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and choreographer Paula Abdul; award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; Emmy®-winning actor and comedian Wayne Brady (LET’S MAKE A DEAL); NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason; GRAMMY®-winning artist Eve; Emmy®-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; SURVIVOR winner “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul; GRAMMY®-winning singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos; and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor and television personality Jason Cameron (“Man Cave,” “While You Were Out”) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”).

“Whether they’re ‘In The Heights,’ in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past,” said Bob Horowitz, executive producer of both SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION and THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS. “And on THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS front, coming back for season two, we are building on what we learned in season one – that there are creative masterworks bubbling up everywhere on social media, and with Cedric the Entertainer at the helm, the Friday night audience can’t get enough of them.

The popular reality series THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, hosted by THE NEIGHBORHOOD’s star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer, returns for season two, Friday, August 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), after LOVE ISLAND completes its third season. The new one-hour episodes will showcase the creativity, humor and humanity that have become hallmarks of the next generation of viral home videos. Season two will showcase an evolution of the series, featuring new video categories that reflect the world as it continues to reopen, as well as include surprise celebrity appearances. Additional details will be available closer to premiere.

The series originated as a special, THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS, which aired in May 2020 and featured video moments created during our communal quarantine. It returned with additional episodes in July 2000 to provide an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. Last summer, THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS won its time period in total viewers.

SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION is produced by Bob Horowitz’s JUMA Entertainment. Horowitz, Lewis Fenton and Peter DeVita are the executive producers.

THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for JUMA Entertainment are Bob Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.

Fridays as of July 9:

8:00-9:00 PM 9:00-10:00 PM SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION LOVE ISLAND 10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS Fridays as of August 20: 8:00-9:00 PM SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION 9:00-10:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS 10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

