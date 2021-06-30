0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 0 Second

BREAKING: Bill Cosby Released From Prison

Bill Cosby is a free man. The Cosby Show alum, who spent two years in prison for his sexual assault conviction, was released from jail today, TVGrapevine has learned.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed that Cosby was released just before 2:30 p.m. ET.

The actor, best known for playing Dr. Huxtable on the hit series The Cosby Show, was accused of sexually assaulting 60 women, including former model Janice Dickinson and Andrea Constand. He was convicted on three counts of aggravated assault in April 2018 after two trials and his initial arrest.

His lawyer released the following statement to the media:

“We have always believed that Mr. Cosby was not treated fairly,” attorney Brian Perry said in his statement. “And based on how the arguments went with the Supreme Court, there was no question in our minds that conviction was going to be reversed. Fortunately, we were right. And in essence what the court ruled, was that he shouldn’t have been prosecuted to begin with because the previous district attorney, Bruce Castor, agreed not to prosecute them and Mr. Cosby relied on that in the civil depositions.”

Story developing….

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts