June 3, 2021

Blackstock Boneyard Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano June 3, 2021
Need a new movie to watch this month? Check out Blackstock Boneyard, out June 8th.
Based on an untold true story, brothers Thomas & Meeks Griffin were prominent black farmers who were forced to sell their land and wrongly executed. 100 years later, they’re back to avenge their deaths by killing the descendants of those responsible.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
