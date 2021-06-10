June 10, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Beat Shazam Sneak Peek

Beat Shazam Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano June 10, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:16 Second

Beat Shazam Sneak Peek

Rap Legend Ludacris & Award-Winning actor Larenz Tate, Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski & supermodel Camille Kostek, and “Real Housewives’” Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais all compete to win big for charity on Beat Shazam. Check out a sneak peek below.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Flack Season 2 Trailer
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Flack Season 2 Trailer

June 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
What to Watch: Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be
0 0
2 min read

What to Watch: Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be

June 7, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Beat Shazam Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Beat Shazam Sneak Peek

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca
0 0
1 min read

Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
﻿﻿MY HEART CAN'T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO Makes Tribeca Debut
0 0
2 min read

﻿﻿MY HEART CAN’T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO Makes Tribeca Debut

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano