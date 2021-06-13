June 13, 2021

Bar Rescue 200th Episode Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano June 13, 2021
Tonight, Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue will air its 200th episode. Check out a special sneak peek below.

Bar Rescue airs Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
