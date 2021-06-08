An Open Letter to My Dear Aria Rose

0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 12 Second

People often say there are events that change your life. Some are for the better, some for worse and some to help us grow as humans. I recently had an event that not only changed my life for the better, but also made me want to become a better person.

On May 17, 2021, at exactly 10:49am, my niece Aria Rose came into the world. She is the daughter of my sister/best friend Melanie and her husband Sal. For a good part of my life, I longed to be an aunt and now this dream has come true. (It was actually my birthday wish when I blew out my candles this year, but I digress.)

Being an auntie is something that is so important to me. It is teaching me to love in a way I never knew possible and be a happier overall person. I am learning how to be a better person and role model because Aria is going to look to me to set a good example for her in life.

At this point, every decision I make is with her in mind. She is going to be looking to me for guidance, and I have to make sure that I always do the right thing and think about my life choices.

Aria is now a priority in my life and I have to make sure everything I do will eventually make her proud. I want her to know that it is okay to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them and make things right as needed. I want her to know she is loved unconditionally and that she can always come to me for guidance, love, advice and anything else she may need. I hope she realizes she is the apple of my eye and that I love her with my whole heart. My wish is that Aria will know these things and that we always have a loving, unbreakable bond. Most of all, I want her to know that I love her more than anything and that is something that will never change.

To my darling, beautiful Aria Rose, you are truly my beautiful princess and have my whole heart. You are the best thing that has happened to me in life and I am truly blessed to be your Aunt Sassy. I look forward to seeing you grow up into a beautiful, strong woman like your mommy and MeMaw before you and that you know you will always have a support system filled with love, advice and encouragement. You are a blessing and I love you more than anything.

Love Always,

Aunt Sassy

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts