America’s Got Talent Season 16 Premiere Recap

Tonight is the season premiere of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel are all back as judges. Terry Crews is back as host.

Canine Dogs: The night begins with a gentleman dancing to Flo Rida’s Low with his dog. Somehow the judges and Terry all look like dogs too? I am so confused, but not going to lie, I thought it was adorable.

Okay, so the act is called Canine Dogs and has several other people and dogs involved in the act. It has to be one of the cutest thing ever. It is magic meets a circus act meets an animal act.

Heidi—or dog Heidi–hits the Golden Buzzer. They make it to the next round. The dog doing CPR was hysterical.

So it apparently wasn’t a Golden Buzzer since we saw Howie use his in the coming attractions?

Peter Rosalita: He is a young singer who performs All By Myself. His voice is so incredible for someone so young and the way he hit those notes gave me chills. He is definitely someone to watch for this season. It is not surprising that he got four yeses.

After a couple of rejected acts, we get down to business.

Aidan Bryant: He is a young man who does an aerial act. His balance and flexibility was that of a professional and it is shocking he was able to learn all that in only two years. The rendition of Psych that they used was the cherry on top. Lovely. He gets four yeses.

Mr. Cherry and Chikki: This duo are comedians that hail from Japan and broke 22 records. Mr. Cherry breaks nuts with his butt and even though Sofia is nice enough to try it, they are sent home.

Northwell Nurse Choir: This is a group of nurses who worked the front line during COVID. They sing Stand By Me and GET THE GOLDEN BUZZER FROM HOWIE!! Everyone is crying as they hug and cheer. I am shooketh because they are that moving.

Keith Apicary: He is a comedian who makes fun of gamers. It is quite interesting and very different than comedians we have seen in the past. The judges seem to like him and send him to the next round.

Gerald and Hunter Kelly: They are a father and son who are both comedians. Gerald is the dad and seems to be the poster child for dad comedy. He is a mix of the dude from 8 Simple Rules and Tom Cotter.

Hunter is just a sweet, sweet little boy who makes me smile from start to finish. He seems a bit nervous, but manages to win over the judges.

They are both in the next round.

1aChord: This is a young singing trip that can give Boyz II Men a run for their money. Their voices, their look, their chemistry…it is all so amazing to watch. They get four yeses.

Dustin Tavella: He uses magic to tell the story of how he and his wife adopted their son. Each judge and Terry are a part of the story by picking a card, writing a name, choosing a date, word and time. Each guess is on a picture on his phone, telling the story. It is incredible and it is no surprise he is sent to the next round.

Sethward: This is the last act of the night and the third time he has auditioned for the show. He has been rejected every time doing animal impersonations and tonight is no different. It is a good parody act and somehow makes it to the next round!

More next week, stay tuned!

