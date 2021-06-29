0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 58 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for June 29, 2021

Tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC brings us to the end of the audition acts. Heidi Klum is the only one who has yet to use her Golden Buzzer and it seems as if tonight will be the night. She is judging along with Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Terry Crews hosts.

Positive Impact Movement: The leader Travis was on American Ninja Warrior….I knew he looked familiar. Anyway, these guys are acrobats who mix all sorts of balancing and lifting with Magic Mike looks. It is a great way to begin the night and it is no surprise they get all yeses.

The Empower Pack: This is an act of dogs who are trained by their master to do tricks. It is an adorable act, but nothing we haven’t seen before in past seasons. I love it, but it is nothing new. It is a mixed bag with two nos and two yeses.

Alexandra Cole: This is another dog act that is too adorable for words. This one only has two dogs, so it is easier to focus on the act. Alexandra seems to really work well with them and it is obvious she is in it to win it. The act gets four yeses and Simon gets kisses from one of the pups.

Gangstagrass: The act is a fusion of rap and bluegrass with different instruments thrown in for good measure. The members are all dads who want to bring positivity to the country. All I have to say is mission accomplished! I would love to see them on tour. They get four yeses.

Delicious Duane Douglas: He is a no contact wrestler who claims a psychic told him he was going to win. Apparently, his psychic was having an off day (or Shawn Spencer) because he gets buzzed and booed right off the stage.

The Mooncity Masters: This duo consists of twin brothers Talor and Jordan. They do a Beatles cover and while they are a bit karaoke, they also have a sweetness to them that is hard to resist. Simon buzzes them, while Heidi says yes. Sofia and Howie say no, so they are sent home.

Sklar Brothers: This is another set of twins, but their act is comedy. They are like the twin dads of comedy, but that is what makes them so appealing. They get four yeses.

Melodie Blaize: She snips t-shirts for her act–while Heidi is wearing them. She makes a cute dress and while the act is certainly unique, Simon is not a fan. In fact, Heidi is the only one who says yes. I think it would make a killing on Project Runway.

Lea Kyle: She is a quick change magician, so imagine those TikTok videos in real time. I have no clue how she made this work, but the act is mesmerizing. I love how it marries the social media fad with magic. HEIDI LOVES IT SO MUCH, SHE GIVES IT A GOLDEN BUZZER!

Thomas Evans: He is jump roper who is buzzed by Howie pretty early on. He thinks this is nothing new, but the others seem to like it and send him to the next round.

Tory Vagasy: She works as a princess for children’s parties and studies musical theatre. She sings Into The Unknown from Frozen, which is perfect for her personality. She may have Disney princess vibes, but she sings like a diva.

Howie hates it (hence why he keeps turning green) but Simon gives her words of wisdom as he and the ladies send her to the next round.

Peter Antoniou: He is a psychic comedian who has Terry assist him. He has Simon lose Sofia’s engagement ring in a room of boxes. He mentions a little known fact about her engagement as he finds her ring. He gets four yeses

Dokteuk Crew: They are a South Korean dance troupe that are influenced by anime. I have never seen anything like this and would have never thought to fuse the two. This is an act I would definitely pay to see, especially if they can incorporate some anime storylines. They get four very enthusiastic yeses.

Jayy: She is the last one to perform tonight and tells the story of how she watched her parents get murdered in a robbery. She put her singing dreams aside to raise her siblings. Her voice is so full of power and emotion, it is almost like we are taken to another world. She gets four yeses and lots of love from the judges.

More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts