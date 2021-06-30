0 0

Read Time: 42 Second

Allison Mack Receives Prison Sentence

Smallville actress Allison Mack is heading to prison due to her role in the Nxivm case, TVGrapevine has learned. The news was released just moments after her conviction via Twitter:

Allison Mack has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in the Nxivm case. Also a $20,000 fine. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 30, 2021

The actress, who was initially arrested in 2018, faced charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. She plead guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019 and could have served between 14 and 17 years in prison. However, her sentence was reduced due to her cooperation in the case and in the investigation of Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.

Story developing….

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts