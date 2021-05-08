May 30, 2021

WWE Previews for May 9th on A&E

Sammi Turano May 8, 2021
This Sunday, May 9, A&E will feature a full night of WWE Legend, Booker T! Please see below for sneak peek clips from “Biography: Booker T” and “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” featuring the Legend looking for his missing memorabilia including his lavish King Booker robe and his first WCW Championship Title.
First, from “Biography: Booker T,” WWE Legends including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Mark Henry talk about Booker’s journey from being orphaned at the age of 13 to becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. “Biography: Booker T” premieres Sunday, May 9 at 8pm ET/PT.
Next from an all-new episode of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” WWE Legend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin meets up with Booker T to relive their feud over the years. New Episode of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” premieres Sunday, May 9 at 10pm ET/PT.
Ahead of the new premieres on 5/9, A&E will feature an all-day marathon of the previously aired Biography specials on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Macho Man” Randy Savage as well as the first three episodes of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” for fans to catch up. The marathon will begin at 9am ET/PT on A&E.

