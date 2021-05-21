0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 45 Second

VersusGame Discusses Billboard Music Awards

Music fans across the world will be tuning into the Billboard Music Awards on May 23. While award show ratings are at an all time low, people are looking for ways to engage and feel like they’re a part of the awards. That’s where VersusGame comes in.

VersusGame is an entertainment prediction gaming app that wagers “this versus that” for music trends, movies, sports and more. VersusGame is giving away $1 Million to one lucky music fan based on their predictions for the outcome of the Billboard Music Awards.

VersusGame is bringing top influencers to host the prediction games, including Actor/Personality Cameron Dallas, Influencer Taylor Caniff, Spotify Artist Jack J (JVCK), and Rapper Ktyln.

https://versusgame.com/app/game/9452/Drake%20%2F%20Juice%20WRLD%20vs%20Lil%20BABY%20%2FThe%20Weeknd?invite_code=BL5LM3RNK

The Details:

The hosts will post their games for fans to predict on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (May 20-22) leading up to the Billboard Awards

Questions include “Who will the Top Male Artist” and “Who will be the Top Rap Artist” (Full questions listed below my signature)



Cameron randomly picks three finalists from the pool of VersusGame players on Sunday morning

The three finalists predict their outcomes for the Billboard Awards based on 10 questions

One winner has the chance to win up to $1 Million if they predict the right outcomes

VersusGame has hosted many prediction-based games around pop culture events, and has awarded more than $16 Million to players over the past two years. Among its 7 Million players, people have used their earnings to fund education, weddings, and even pay off debt.

VersusGame Fan Questions for the Billboard Music Awards

Cameron’s question:

Who is the Top Male Artist?

Drake, Lil Baby or The Weeknd, Juice WRLD

Ktyln’s question:

Who is the Top Rap Female Artist?

Cardi B or Meg Thee Stallion

Taylor Caniff’s Question:

Who is the Top New Artist?

Answer Doja, Gabby, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke, or Rod Wave

Jack J’s Question:

Who is the Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber or The Weeknd

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts