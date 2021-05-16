0 0

Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Are Engaged

Another Vanderpump wedding is in the works. Fan favorite cast members James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are engaged, TVGrapevine has learned. The news was posted on both parties’ Instagram pages earlier today.

The couple have been together officially since February 2016. Raquel joined the show later that year. James has been a part of the cast since season three.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

