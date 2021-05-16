May 30, 2021

Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Are Engaged

Sammi Turano May 16, 2021
Another Vanderpump wedding is in the works. Fan favorite cast members James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are engaged, TVGrapevine has learned. The news was posted on both parties’ Instagram pages earlier today.

The couple have been together officially since February 2016. Raquel joined the show later that year. James has been a part of the cast since season three.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
