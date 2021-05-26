0 0

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Recap for Season 11, Part 2

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion continues with Jackie, Jennifer and Margaret arguing over who started the infamous Evan at the gym rumor. Margaret says that if Teresa has her take the blame, things will get ugly, while Jackie and Jennifer argue over karma and other rumors swirling.

Andy says we will get to all this later and changes the subject to Jennifer getting drunk. This leads to Margaret calling her out for being blackout drunk and Delores saying Margaret could have been triggered by her mom’s behavior. This causes Jennifer defend herself and the others debating on whether or not the behavior was appropriate.

The topic switches to Margaret discussing sleeping with her boss and yet another debate, this time about victim and slut shaming. Jennifer and Margaret continue to fight about everything from who said what and Margaret not getting a thank you for the gifts she left.

Teresa then gets involved, saying she was upset about the Exorcist comment and then taking it a step further by saying she will not let any man touch her without permission.

Andy then asks Delores about her Halloween costume, which was actually a botched plastic surgery patient. She then talks about how she didn’t tell David about her vagina surgery. This leads to a montage of her relationship with David. She says they are still together, but not living together.

Jennifer and Jackie then give their two cents on her relationship, as does Andy. Delores says she will marry David, but on her own terms.

We then get a montage of Teresa’s life and new boyfriend. She admits she talked to other guys before Louie, but he is the only one she dated seriously. She says she gets along with his ex-wife and sons and hopes things work out for them.

Andy asks her about Joe’s alleged cheating and how Louie was the only man she had sex with other than Joe. Teresa talks about rumors about Louie, Joe’s reaction to everything and how she, Gia and Milania are in therapy.

The topic finally switches to the infamous Evan rumor, which of course leads to more fighting.

The husbands join the ladies. Evan says they weathered several storms that season with the rumor.

Cue the husband montage! These guys need their own show, I swear. The men talk about how David took care of Frank, the infamous ass kissing incident and how they treat their women.

The cheating rumor is brought up again, this time with Joe B saying that he didn’t even hear about anything until the next day. The guys say that they practice guy code when things like this come up and mind their own business.

We get to the Gia analogy, which led to Jackie and Teresa’s feud intensifying. Teresa stands her ground on why she was angry and how she handled things, while Jackie claims Teresa was triggered by seeing her and Evan so happy. This, of course, leads to more fighting. Delores and the men look like they would love to be anywhere else at that moment.

Andy then drops another bombshell….that Danielle Staub agrees with Jennifer that Margaret was the source of the cheating rumor. This upsets Margaret and Delores, who cannot believe Danielle would say something so vicious. However, they are not surprised.

The topic switches back to the analogy debacle and how it impacted Gia’s life. Jackie and Teresa continue to fight, while Joey says he thinks Teresa was wrong, but will always defend his sister.

Jackie finally apologizes, which Teresa accepts. She also invites Jackie and Evan to go golfing with her and Louie.

The men say goodbye to the ladies, with Evan wishing Teresa the best.

The night ends with everyone toasting with a pineapple cocktail. Louie surprises Teresa with hers and introduces himself to Andy. He leads the toast and goes to do shots with the other men as the season comes to a close.

