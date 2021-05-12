May 30, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Preview

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Preview

Sammi Turano May 12, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:52 Second

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Preview

 Bravo will air the season finale for The Real Housewives of New Jersey tonight. It was a crazy season filled with fighting, accusations, martial struggles and new love for one of our ladies.
So what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? We will find out next week during the traditional show reunion, which will air May 19th and May 26th. Check out a special sneak peek below.

Part 1: Airs Wednesday, May 19 at 9pm ET/PT

  • The reunion begins with Jackie challenging Teresa to apologize. Meanwhile, Melissa, Joe, and Teresa fight over Joe Giudice, and Jennifer reveals shocking information about Margaret.

 

Part 2: Airs Wednesday, May 26 at 9pm ET/PT

  • Jackie and Evan call Teresa out on her hypocrisy while Margaret and Jennifer continue to throw daggers. As the ladies try to uncover the source of Evan’s cheating rumor, revelations about Teresa’s boyfriend are brought up leaving the ladies unhinged.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9pm, only on Bravo.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday
0 0
4 min read

Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday
0 0
4 min read

Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
Revry House of Pride News
0 0
4 min read

Revry House of Pride News

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano