The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Preview

Bravo will air the season finale for The Real Housewives of New Jersey tonight. It was a crazy season filled with fighting, accusations, martial struggles and new love for one of our ladies.

So what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? We will find out next week during the traditional show reunion, which will air May 19th and May 26th. Check out a special sneak peek below.

Part 1: Airs Wednesday, May 19 at 9pm ET/PT The reunion begins with Jackie challenging Teresa to apologize. Meanwhile, Melissa, Joe, and Teresa fight over Joe Giudice, and Jennifer reveals shocking information about Margaret. Part 2: Airs Wednesday, May 26 at 9pm ET/PT Jackie and Evan call Teresa out on her hypocrisy while Margaret and Jennifer continue to throw daggers. As the ladies try to uncover the source of Evan’s cheating rumor, revelations about Teresa’s boyfriend are brought up leaving the ladies unhinged.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9pm, only on Bravo.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

