The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for Reunion Part 2

Tonight is the final night of The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion on Bravo. We pick up with the Tiffany/Kameron fight, where Tiffany refuses to accept Kameron’s apology.

Kameron shows some mean tweets from Tiffany, who continues to say that Kameron was making fun of her culture. They go round and round over this for awhile, and then Kameron mentions that Stephanie said she would rather lick her husband’s asshole than eat the chicken foot. She wants to know why Tiffany isn’t offended, but Tiffany says that she did not know about this.

The topic switches to the pizza party and how people thought it was extra that Tiffany had so many rules and made the ladies eat crickets. Kameron points out that this against the law, leading to Tiffany calling her Lawyer Barbie.

Brandi, for her part, says she probably got sick due to unknowingly being pregnant.

D’Andra had no problem with eating the food because she loves trying new things.

The Tiffany/Kameron battle comes up again after Kameron says she tried reaching out to her about being the new girl on the show. Tiffany says this never happened, but once again, Kameron has the receipts. She shows them to Andy, who reads them out loud. D’Andra, however, tells Kameron to stop with the papers because she is being annoying.

Tiffany and Kameron hug it out in the end, but who knows if the fight is truly over. Cue the COVID jokes.

After some bloopers, we get into D’Andra’s season highlights, including the shaman, seeing her family and changing her name. She once again says she took her stepdad’s name because he was more parental than her biological father and wanted to honor him. However, she waited until she was older and mature enough to make the decision and also because she didn’t want to hurt her dad. She goes on to say she doesn’t know why her mom would say otherwise, but she regrets cursing her out on TV.

Brandi talks about how she had no idea she was pregnant while filming. She was shocked because she was in pre-menopause. The only reason she found out was when she went to the doctor and did a routine urine test. Her baby is fine and thriving.

She also talks about the car accident that killed her mother-in-law and injured her daughter….and how by the grace of God, Brinkley is fine.

Andy asks her about the video showing Bryan with another woman. Brandi says it was from 2018 and brought the family into another dark hour. She wants to be able to support him and is even angrier that someone sent it to her daughter. The other women say they love her and are here for her though this.

The ladies think LeeAnne put out the video, or that one of her friends did it on her behalf….except for Kameron, who isn’t so sure.

The topic switches to Brandi’s racist video. Tiffany says she never thought Brandi was a racist. Brandi, for her part, says she was very welcoming, but Tiffany thinks otherwise. This leads to the debate on whether or not Brandi was able to be herself around Tiffany.

The women wish they would have done more to defend Tiffany and apologize.

The episode ends with them sharing their regrets of the season and things they would have done differently. Tiffany leads them in one last toast for the season.

