May 30, 2021

The Masked Singer Recap for The Semi Finals

THE MASKED SINGER: Yeti in the "Semifinals"episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

The Masked Singer Recap for The Semi Finals

Sammi Turano May 19, 2021
The Masked Singer Recap for The Semi Finals

Tonight is the semi-finals for Fox’s The Masked Singer. The top four singers will perform, with one going home at the end of the night. We will also find out the identity of Clue-de-loo.

Darius Rucker joins Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Dr. Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke at the judges’ table. Nick Cannon hosts.

YETI:

Clues: North pole post office, reconciling with long lost dad. (Could it be Buddy from Elf? #sarcasm)

Song: Celebration by Kool and the Gang

Thoughts: What a way to begin the night! He really has a lot of energy and pep in his performance tonight. I think he did well, but I hope he doesn’t fall victim to the first performance curse.

Clue Drop: Rubbing elbows in Santa Monica with Nicole.

Guesses: Sisqo, Marques Houston, Jay Bug, Justin Bieber.

 

BLACK SWAN:

Clues: Maple leaf, be unafraid on a note card, facing fears.

Song: Tequila by Dan and Shay

Thoughts: Her voice is so soulful and emotional, It has the power of a diva like Whitney or Diana….and just incredible.

Clue Drop: missed it, but I think it had to do with Robin.

Guesses: Alanis Morissette, Bjork, Shania Twain.

 

CHAMELEON:

Clues: Confidence, trail blazing, always moving

Song: Oh Boy (missed the artist)

Thoughts: I am not the biggest fan of rap music, but this is quite good. He is definitely someone in the music business and for some reason, I keep going back to Snoop Dogg.

Clue Drop: Darius eating corn dogs with Phoenix. (Caitlyn Jenner?)

Guesses: 2 Chainz, Riff Raff, Larry Fitzgerald

 

PIGLET:

Clues: Grilling, football, family, purple animal, mirror.

Song: Bruises by Lewis Capaldi

Thoughts: What a way to end the performance round. His voice is so deep, soulful and tear inducing. It really struck a chord with me and helped make him a finalist in my book.

Clue Drop: Charity event with Jenny.

Guesses: Drew Lachey, Joel Madden, Tim McGraw.

 

CLUE-DE-LOO REVEAL!!!!! He performs Return to the Mack, which is actually pretty decent.

Clue Drop: Giraffe on a parachute for Ken and the clue they have hung out with animals together before….and that this is the last time.

Guesses: Jamie Foxx, Akon, Kevin James

HIS IDENTITY IS NONE OTHER THAN….DONNIE WHALBERG, AKA JENNY’S HUSBAND AND NKOTB PERFORMER. He did it for both his fans and his wife. Jenny is shocked that he not only did the show, but that she didn’t recognize her own husband’s voice.

THE SINGER GOING HOME TONIGHT IS THE YETI!  Everyone else is in the finale.

The Yeti is revealed to be……wait for it…..OMARION!!

Finale next week, stay tuned!

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
