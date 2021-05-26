0 0

The Masked Singer 5 Finale Recap: The Winner Is……

Tonight’s season finale for The Masked Singer on Fox opens with Leeann Rimes, who won last season, singing How Do I Live with the final three. The performance has everyone in tears and on their feet from start to finish. She joins Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Dr. Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger at the judges’ table. Nick Cannon hosts.

Afterward, we get right down to business.

Chameleon:

Clues: He did the show for his kid and wants to win in honor of his late sister. He also wants to be the first rapper who wins.

Song: Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio

Thoughts: From the beginning, I thought it was Snoop Dogg, but his kids are older, but he could still do it for one of them, I suppose? He could have also sung one of his songs to throw everyone off the scent? Either way, this performance is amazing and I cannot WAIT to see his identity!

Black Swan:

Clues: Known around the world since she was a child, getting back to basics, stage fright

Song: How Am I Supposed to Live Without You by Michael Bolton

Thoughts: She mentioned a canceled tour, which makes me think it is a singer. The voice is incredible and the performance powerful, but it is SO hard to guess who it may be under that mask. My first thoughts were Miley Cyrus or Christina Aguilera, but I don’t recall either of them being on a tour that was canceled last year? Either way, she is fantastic.

Piglet:

Clues: Famous before social media, keeping life private, doing this for his kids.

Song: Faithfully by Journey

Thoughts: This is definitely a boy band voice. I would have thought AJ McLean, but I know he was doing Dancing With The Stars when this was filmed, which leaves him out of the running. My other guess would be one of the Lachey brothers, since both of them have been around pre-social media and both had issues with being harassed in the media. I would go with the latter since he is seen less than his brother.

That being said, this was my favorite performance of the night and probably got him the win!

Time to see who came in THIRD place. Sadly, it is the end of the road for the Chameleon. The judges give their final guesses (Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz)

THE CHAMELON IS…WIZ KHALIFA!! He talks about how he had a great time on the show and what it meant to him to be a part of it. He seems like the happiest person we saw on the show this season and was amazing!

That being said, I forgot he worked with Snoop! That was what was throwing me off.

Second place: BLACK SWAN! The final guesses include Demi Lovato, Monica and JoJo. The identity of Black Swan is JOJO! I remember listening to her music as a teenager and forgot how much I enjoyed her songs.

This leaves PIGLET AS THE WINNER!!! After the final guesses (Nick Lachey, Brian Litterell, Jeremy Renner) we find out Piglet is indeed NICK LACHEY!!! He is thrilled to have won, and of course do it for his kids.

Jenny McCarthy won the Golden Ear.

Congratulations and see you next season.

