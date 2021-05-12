0 0

The Masked Dancer Recap for Five Fan Favorites

Tonight is the Final Five performances on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The Chameleon, Yeti, Russian Dolls, Piglet and Black Swan will perform in the quarter finals, with only four of them making it to the next round. Nick Cannon hosts, while Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Dr. Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger judge. Rob Riggle is also on hand as a guest judge.

Russian Dolls:

Clues: Weird Al connection, British flag

Song: I’m Still Standing by Elton John

Thoughts: The performance is adorable and I love the British theme and tribute to Elton John. It was a fantastic way to start the show and made me smile from start to finish.

Men In Black Clue: I was a fan of you individually, but when I saw you band together, WOW. I love you to the moon and back.

Guesses: Devo, Savage Garden, Barenaked Ladies, Hanson.

Black Swan:

Clues: Facing fear, showing different sides of herself, Cher connection

Song: Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Thoughts: It was an interesting rendtion

Men in Black Clue: You’re mega-talented and I never forgot when you were on Oprah.

Guesses: Dua Lipa, Normani.

Piglet:

Clues: His kid wanting him to be a pig on the show, spinning propeller, Bruce Willis connection

Song: Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Thoughts: The opera beginning was quite interesting. I love his spirit and how he seems to be having a blast while performing.

Men in Black Clue: Whether on my TV or on my headphones, I was a fan of you in the ’90s.

Guesses: Justin Timberlake, Jeremy Renner, Nick Lachey.

Yeti:

Clues: Diddy connection, mountains

Song: Bless The Broken Road by Rascal Flatts

Thoughts: I am surprised he chose this song, but it was a very raw, emotional performance. I was in tears by the end. Beautiful.

Men in Black Clue: You are a quadruple threat and I cannot wait to see you step it up.

Guesses: Channing Tatum, Twista, Neo

Cludeloo Clue: They are way off….and we will find out his own identity next week.

Chameleon:

Clue: Jackie Chan connection, hip hop

Song: Drop It Like It’s Hot by Snoop Dogg

Thoughts: I love the Men in Black dancing along…it really makes the performance that much better. This is almost as entertaining as when Tommy Chong and Peta Mergatroyd dance to it on Dancing With The Stars.

Men in Black Clue: Any friend of Martha Stewart’s is a friend of mine. I loved seeing you in Madison Square Garden.

Guesses: Snoop Dogg, Blake Griffin, Young Thug.

The singer going home is…..Russian Dolls.

The identity is none other than…….HANSON!!!

More next week, stay tuned.

