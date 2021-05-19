May 30, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Welcomes First Child

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Welcomes First Child

Sammi Turano May 19, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:43 Second

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Welcomes First Child

Christine Quinn is a mom!

The Selling Sunset star and husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child, a son, Christian Georges Dumontet  on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. in Los Angeles. The newborn weighed in at  6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

“Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” Quinn tells PEOPLE. “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.”

More details will come as they are available. Congratulations to the family!

##

https://people.com/parents/christine-quinn-husband-christian-richard-welcome-baby-christian-georges-dumontet-exclusive/

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Boy Meets World Alum Danielle Fishel Pregnant With Second Child
0 0
1 min read

Boy Meets World Alum Danielle Fishel Pregnant With Second Child

May 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl With Brock Davies
0 0
1 min read

Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl With Brock Davies

April 27, 2021 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Rules Stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Welcome Baby Boy
0 0
1 min read

Vanderpump Rules Stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Welcome Baby Boy

April 13, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday
0 0
4 min read

Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
Revry House of Pride News
0 0
4 min read

Revry House of Pride News

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano