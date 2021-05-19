Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Welcomes First Child

Christine Quinn is a mom!

The Selling Sunset star and husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child, a son, Christian Georges Dumontet on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. in Los Angeles. The newborn weighed in at 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

“Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” Quinn tells PEOPLE. “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.”

More details will come as they are available. Congratulations to the family!

https://people.com/parents/christine-quinn-husband-christian-richard-welcome-baby-christian-georges-dumontet-exclusive/