Sammi’s Favorite Things: Parenting Your Teen Without Losing Your Cool

According to Bisson, wife of actor Yannick Bisson (star of Hulu/Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Murdoch Mysteries), one of the reasons for the book is to provide parents with no-nonsense nuggets of wisdom to help them raise good and kind citizens of the world, all while staying sane and keeping their cool.

“People who’ve read my first book know how much that was inspired by my many fails, blunders and victories as a super young mom” Bisson shares. “This book takes those lessons that I gleaned navigating parenting my kids, alone, (none of our friends were having kids when we had ours), while also taking into account that today’s teens are up against unprecedented challenges that are entirely different when compared to those of years past. In a sense, it shows how one can take a modern approach into instilling old-fashioned values into their soon-to-be adults in a very realistic way.”

She adds, “Another point I’d like to emphasize in this second book is that raising a teen is definitely no walk in the park. Just when you thought you got them figured out, their angst kicks in and they just might start slamming doors in your face. So stop punishing yourself if you’re having a tough time because that’s normal; and remember this has nothing to do with you.”

Parenting Your Teen Without Losing Your Cool is a heartfelt, sassy, and honest account of the lessons learned by Shantelle’s experience parenting three teens into stable, happy, thriving adults. It sells for 17.95 USD, and will hit all Chapters/Indigo, Barnes & Noble, Coles, Amazon, and all major retailers starting May 26. You can also pre-order it via Shantelle’s official website.

Shantelle Bisson Teaches Parenting Your Teen Without Losing Your Cool

Shantelle Bisson has no problem giving it to you straight. In fact, this is one of the reasons why her fans/readers love her so much. She does not shy away from talking about things that other people would likely sweep under the rug, or suffer through in silence. And this has never been more apparent than in her debut book “Raising Your Kids Without Losing Your Cool.” In the said title–released in 2020–Shantelle gave everyone the lowdown on how to stay sane throughout the different stages of raising a child–from pre-arrival all the way to early parenting.

As a mother of three young adults, Shantelle has the credibility to talk not only about early parenting, but raising teens as well. This is why clients and fans alike of the lessons learned mentor can’t help but be completely excited over the announcement of her follow-up book entitled “Parenting Your Teen Without Losing Your Cool.”

“Anyone who raised a teen or who is currently raising one now would agree–it’s one of the hardest jobs in the world to do well” Shantelle says. “They are angsty, often confused by their feelings, thoughts and the social hierarchy, and often have the overwhelming sense that they are always misunderstood. When you have a teen who feels isolated, confused and alone, and a parent often feels out of their depth. Put these two together and it could be a recipe for disaster. Which is where I come in. To help guide parents through the precarious waters of teendom.”