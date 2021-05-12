0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How To Survive in Business and Life

I have said it before and I will say it again…I absolutely LOVE to read. As a little girl, I was never without a book and often preferred reading quietly than playing games. To me, reading is an escape into another world or someone else’s story.

My most recent read was Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How To Survive in Business and Life by The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs. I have been a fan of Margaret’s since she debuted on the show, so naturally I was excited to read her book.

I honestly was not sure what I was expecting from the book, but I was not disappointed. Margaret is a pretty open book (no pun intended) on RHONJ, but her memoir takes things to a whole new level. She is open about everything from her relationship with her mom, her relationships (both personal and professional), being a woman in a male dominated work force and of course, the start of The MacBeth Collection.

No detail is left unshared, no secret is left untold. It is simply Margaret….raw, naked and on display. She may come from a different walk of life, but she proves that she is the everywoman and faced the same issues many women have, but are too afraid to discuss.

I would wholeheartedly recommend this book to any Housewives fan, or even to any woman who wants to feel as if she is not alone when it comes to facing issues in her personal and professional life. Margaret tells it like it is….and manages to look amazing while doing so, pigtails and all!

Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How To Survive in Business and Life can be found wherever books are sold.

