May 30, 2021

Sammi's Favorite Things: Andrew DeLeon

Sammi Turano May 10, 2021
Andrew DeLeon rose to fame during his stint on season seven of America’s Got Talent. He has gone on to pursue his music career and recently released his new single Reasons, which can be found anywhere you buy or download music. Check it out below.

