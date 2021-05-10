0 0
Read Time:15 Second
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Andrew DeLeon
Andrew DeLeon rose to fame during his stint on season seven of America’s Got Talent. He has gone on to pursue his music career and recently released his new single Reasons, which can be found anywhere you buy or download music. Check it out below.
q
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.