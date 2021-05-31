Road Head Sneak Peek
Road Head is set to make its initial debut tomorrow, and to celebrate, we have a sneak peek. Check it out below!
Elizabeth Grullon (Netflix’s “Lucifer”), Damian Joseph Quinn (US vs Billie Holiday), Clayton Farris (“American Horror Story”) and Paul F.Taylor (‘Pinhead’ in Hellraiser : Judgement) star in a wild horror-comedy from writer Chloe Skye.
Three friends (Elizabeth Grullon, Damian Joseph Quinn, Clayton Farris) take a road trip to the Mojave Desert where their complicated relationships are pushed to their breaking point as the group encounters a reclusive, murderous cult.
Road Head is On Demand and DVD June 1 and on digital platforms June 4.
Sammi Turano
