Road Head Sneak Peek

Road Head is set to make its initial debut tomorrow, and to celebrate, we have a sneak peek. Check it out below!

Elizabeth Grullon (Netflix’s “Lucifer”), Damian Joseph Quinn (US vs Billie Holiday), Clayton Farris (“American Horror Story”) and Paul F.Taylor (‘Pinhead’ in Hellraiser : Judgement) star in a wild horror-comedy from writer Chloe Skye.

Three friends (Elizabeth Grullon, Damian Joseph Quinn, Clayton Farris) take a road trip to the Mojave Desert where their complicated relationships are pushed to their breaking point as the group encounters a reclusive, murderous cult.

Road Head is On Demand and DVD June 1 and on digital platforms June 4.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

