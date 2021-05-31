May 31, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Road Head Sneak Peek

Road Head Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano May 31, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:33 Second

Road Head Sneak Peek

Road Head is set to make its initial debut tomorrow, and to celebrate, we have a sneak peek. Check it out below!

Elizabeth Grullon (Netflix’s “Lucifer”), Damian Joseph Quinn (US vs Billie Holiday), Clayton Farris (“American Horror Story”) and Paul F.Taylor (‘Pinhead’ in Hellraiser : Judgement) star in a wild horror-comedy from writer Chloe Skye.

Three friends (Elizabeth Grullon, Damian Joseph Quinn, Clayton Farris) take a road trip to the Mojave Desert where their complicated relationships are pushed to their breaking point as the group encounters a reclusive, murderous cult.

Road Head is On Demand and DVD June 1 and on digital platforms June 4.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday
0 0
4 min read

Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Road Head Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Road Head Sneak Peek

May 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
Married to Medicine Recap for Chanel Charade
0 0
3 min read

Married to Medicine Recap for Chanel Charade

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano