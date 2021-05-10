May 30, 2021

RHOBH Season 11 Taglines Released!

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:11 -- Pictured: (l-r) Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)

Sammi Turano May 10, 2021
The season eleven taglines for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are here! Check them out on the video below.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo May 19th. Check your local listings for showtimes.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

