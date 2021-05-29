Revry House of Pride News

0 0

On June 6, the original Revry Presents House of Pride Brought to You by McDonald’s will be exclusively available on the Revry Networks. This special variety extravaganza is hosted by Manilla Luzon, Shar Jossel, and Ryan Mitchell, and includes performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race alums, LaLa Ri and Laganja Estranja; Andro Gin; Shea Diamond; Sam Tsui; Emily Vu; Violet Grae; HBO Max’s Legendary winners, the House of Balmain; and comedians AB Farrelly and Irene Tu.

“We have brought together a community of top LGBTQ musical artists, comedians, drag celebrities, and ballroom luminaries in an inclusive ‘house’ designed to celebrate our diversity and bring us together at a time when we’re all craving connection,” says Christopher J. Rodriguez, Revry CBO and Co-Founder.

“Aligned with our values, we’re honored to partner with Revry for its House of Pride event, to create feel-good moments that champion equality, unity and progress,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA. “We hope this event fosters allyship and belonging, while celebrating diverse identities to further a world where all people can feel seen and accepted.”

The House of Pride celebration will be followed by the first-ever PrideXR Virtual Reality Nightclub Experience inside Microsoft’s Altspace VR platform in a futuristic world developed by DreamlandXR, Fresh Wata, and Chicken Waffle. This groundbreaking event will feature full body avatars and a live mixed reality performance by DJ Celeste plus special celebrity guest avatar appearances on the VR Red Carpet. Click HERE to access the Altspace VR Event page. Don’t have a PC or VR Headset? Check @Revrytv social media to view a 2D stream of the event on Facebook.book.

Revry’s Pride weekend will kick off with the return of iHeartMedia and P&G’s “Can’t Cancel Pride,” a virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community, premiering June 4 on Revry. The event will feature performances and appearances from the most influential voices in the community, as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment. For the full lineup, please visit HERE. The event will be hosted by iHeartMedia’s on-air personality Elvis Duran and diamond-selling singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. The show will continue to play On Demand on Revry throughout the Pride month of June.

“We look forward to once again celebrating the incredible voices and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with an amazing night of music that will honor Pride and the communities’ fight for equal rights, all while benefiting six remarkable nonprofits that make an everyday positive impact,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia.

“To start our most inclusive and comprehensive Pride programming ever with ‘Can’t Cancel Pride‘ demonstrates our commitment to inspire exploration of original programming that celebrates the LGBTQ community,” says Damian Pelliccione, Revry CEO and Co-Founder.

In addition to “Can’t Cancel Pride” and House of Pride, Revry will offer a stellar line-up of new and legacy LGBTQ programming on Saturday, June 5th, with the premiere of the new Revry Originals The Millennial Experience and Querencia. More original and exclusive programming for the weekend will include Culture Q, Putting On, Life is Easy, Hank, The Queens, Jonathan’s Kitchen, Them, BIFL, and America In Transition. Saturday will culminate withthe premiere of Revry’s Queer ClassiX: But I’m a Cheerleader, a screening of the Director’s Cut of the iconic LGBTQ film, starring Natasha Lyonne, Clea Duvall, Michelle Williams, and Rupaul! This special screening will be hosted by comedian and House of Pride talent, AB Farrelly, in their first post-transition appearance, and will feature fun facts, interviews, and insights about the classic film which celebrates its 21st anniversary.

Revry’s Pride programming will be available for live streaming and On Demand to all viewers throughout the month without a subscription on all Revry platforms.

