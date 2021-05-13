May 30, 2021

Psych Threequel On Its Way!

PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME -- Pictured: (l-r) James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dule Hill as Gus Guster -- (Photo by: James Dittinger/Peacock)

Sammi Turano May 13, 2021
I know, you know….that you are excited for another Psych movie! It was just announced that there is a new Psych movie in the works. It will air on Peacock, but no official date has been announced.

In the film, in preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.

Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kristen Nelson will also appear in the movie.

More details will come as they are available.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
