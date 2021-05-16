May 30, 2021

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Recap with Steve-O and Margaret Cho

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18057 -- Pictured in this screen grab: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Sammi Turano May 16, 2021
This week’s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump features a Greek meal for Margaret Cho and Steve-O. She serves them Greek iced tea with mint and vanilla, as well as spanakopita for an appetizer. As they eat and drink, they talk about sexual topics that are, quite interesting, to say the least. This somehow leads to the ladies treating Steve-O like a dog? Alllllll righty then!

Lisa takes her friends to meet Ken and Pandora for lunch, which consists of salad, bread and grape leaves. It all looks delicious and makes me hungry. As they eat, they discuss relationships, which includes Margaret discussing her love of being independent. Lisa quips that if Margaret ever remarries, she and her spouse can have houses next door to each other.

Steve talks to about his fiancée and how he knew she was the one when she stayed by him after a poop trick went awry.

After some more interesting, off color conversation, Steve-O does a trick where he balances a cup and does some tricks at the same time.

GET PUMPED! The guests talk about pickup lines, threesomes and blow jobs, making it quite an eye-opening game.

The trio then race on floats in the pool, which results in Lisa getting a penis drawing on her cleavage and Steve-O snorting chili powder as the episode comes to a close.

