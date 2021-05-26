May 30, 2021

Netflix Renews Firefly Lane

Sammi Turano May 26, 2021
Netflix has renewed the drama series Firefly Lane for a second season.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.

Logline: The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by  New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer.

Creator Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Katherine Heigl and Shawn Williamson.

Season 1  is currently streaming globally, only on Netflix.

