May 30, 2021

Matthew McConaughey Visits The Carlos Watson Show

Sammi Turano May 28, 2021
This Monday, legendary actor Matthew McConaughey will make an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show. Check out the previews below.

  • McConaughey muses on his political goals, saying he’s “trying to build something that lasts” rather than create band aid solutions. He emphasizes the importance of delayed gratification politically, citing the importance of masks

  • McConaughey gushes about his relationship with model Camila Alves and unpacks all the great things she has brought out in him, admitting he doesn’t tell her enough and is working on opening up in that way.

This episode of The Carlos Watson Show will air Monday at 1pm ET.

About The Carlos Watson Show

Season Three of The Carlos Watson Show premiered on March 29. The only talk show dedicated to diversity and intersectionality, guests slated to kick off the new season include Cardi B, Elon Musk, Billy Crystal, will.i.am, Leah Remini, Sean Penn and Gabriel Iglesias. The new 60-episode season of the daily talk show is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning team at OZY Studios and hosted by Emmy Award-winning OZY Co-Founder and CEO Carlos Watson who brings curiosity, open-mindedness, insightfulness and authenticity to audiences.

Dubbed as one of the fastest-growing talk shows in YouTube history, and reaching over 100 million viewers monthly, The Carlos Watson Show delivers fresh, current conversations with thought leaders, celebrities and rising stars across business, politics, sports and culture. The Carlos Watson Show has earned acclaim for having one of the most diverse lineups of guests in TV history — from Marc Cuban to Saweetie, John Legend, Megyn Kelly, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Bethenny Frankel, Bill Gates, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Malcolm Gladwell.

