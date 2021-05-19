Read Time:1 Minute, 50 Second
Lifetime Announces Harry and Meghan Cast
Lifetime is ready to spill the tea! Three years ago today, the world witnessed the nuptials of Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle while Lifetime has documented their whirlwind, fairytale romance in films Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. For the third installment of the franchise Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) take on the crowns for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which began production this week in Vancouver for a fall 2021 debut. Dean and Morton will fill the royal shoes vacated by Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser in 2018’s hit film Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, followed by Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field for the second installment Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal in 2019.
Returning cast members include Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Melanie Nicholls-King as Doria Ragland, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla and James Dreyfus as palace insider Leonard. Executive producers Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss, director Menhaj Huda and writer Scarlett Lacey also return for the third installment.
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Dean) and Meghan (Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will examine the dynamics between Will (Whalen) and Harry, Kate (Mitchell) and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles (Coulter), that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.