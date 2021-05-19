May 30, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Lifetime Announces Christmas Schedule

Lifetime Announces Christmas Schedule

Sammi Turano May 19, 2021
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 35 Second

Lifetime Announces Christmas Schedule

Check out Lifetime’s special Christmas announcement that was released just moments ago!

A CHRISTMAS DANCE REUNION

Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) return to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season before the resort closes its doors permanently. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.
A Christmas Dance Reunion is produced by Off Camera Entertainment and Brain Power Studio with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston and Beth Stevenson as Executive Producers. Megan Henry Herzlinger and Brian Herzlinger serve as writers. Brian Herzlinger also directs.

BLENDING CHRISTMAS
Final group shot Blending Christmas
The holiday season is in full swing when Emma (Haylie Duff) learns that the resort where she used to spend Christmases with her family is being redeveloped. Her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell), hatches a plan to bring her to the resort one last time to propose! He secretly invites both their families to join them and Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam!
Blending Christmas is produced by Hybrid LLC. Marla Sokoloff directs from a script by Peter Sullivan and Adam Rockoff.
And because everyone needs some holiday happiness all year round, Lifetime launches It’s a Wonderful Lifetime: Summer of Santas offering some of the most beloved Lifetime holiday films all month long, including Lifetime’s Official YouTube Channel, six on VOD,  and twenty titles on Lifetime’s app LMC.  Lifetime’s podcast, I Love a Lifetime Movie, will also dedicate a new episode to The Christmas Setup with Fran Drescher as the special guest.  YouTube titles to come. Full offerings on VOD and LMC are below.
VOD
The Christmas Setup, A Welcome Home Christmas, A Sugar & Spice Holiday, Feliz NaviDAD, Dear Christmas and A Very Vintage Christmas
 
LMC – Lifetime Movie Club
A Christmas Kiss, A Very Merry Toy Store, Christmas Around the Corner, Every Other Holiday, Merry Liddle Christmas, Wrapped Up in Christmas, 3 Holiday Tails, A Country Christmas Story, A Very Nutty Christmas, Mistletoe & Menorahs, The Christmas Gift, No Time Like ChristmasSanta’s Boots, The Christmas Consultant, The Twelve Trees of Christmas, Every Day is Christmas, A Christmas Winter Song, Dear Secret Santa and The Christmas Setup

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: Cam Anthony Wins The Voice
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Cam Anthony Wins The Voice

May 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tony Awards, Broadway's Back to Air September 26
0 0
3 min read

Tony Awards, Broadway’s Back to Air September 26

May 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Real Housewives of Potomac News
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Real Housewives of Potomac News

May 25, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday
0 0
4 min read

Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
Revry House of Pride News
0 0
4 min read

Revry House of Pride News

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano