Lifetime Announces Christmas Schedule
Check out Lifetime’s special Christmas announcement that was released just moments ago!
Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) return to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season before the resort closes its doors permanently. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.
A Christmas Dance Reunion is produced by Off Camera Entertainment and Brain Power Studio with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston and Beth Stevenson as Executive Producers. Megan Henry Herzlinger and Brian Herzlinger serve as writers. Brian Herzlinger also directs.
BLENDING CHRISTMAS
The holiday season is in full swing when Emma (Haylie Duff) learns that the resort where she used to spend Christmases with her family is being redeveloped. Her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell), hatches a plan to bring her to the resort one last time to propose! He secretly invites both their families to join them and Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam!
Blending Christmas is produced by Hybrid LLC. Marla Sokoloff directs from a script by Peter Sullivan and Adam Rockoff.
And because everyone needs some holiday happiness all year round, Lifetime launches It’s a Wonderful Lifetime: Summer of Santas offering some of the most beloved Lifetime holiday films all month long, including Lifetime’s Official YouTube Channel, six on VOD, and twenty titles on Lifetime’s app LMC. Lifetime’s podcast, I Love a Lifetime Movie, will also dedicate a new episode to The Christmas Setup with Fran Drescher as the special guest. YouTube titles to come. Full offerings on VOD and LMC are below.
VOD
The Christmas Setup, A Welcome Home Christmas, A Sugar & Spice Holiday, Feliz NaviDAD, Dear Christmas and A Very Vintage Christmas
LMC – Lifetime Movie Club
A Christmas Kiss, A Very Merry Toy Store, Christmas Around the Corner, Every Other Holiday, Merry Liddle Christmas, Wrapped Up in Christmas, 3 Holiday Tails, A Country Christmas Story, A Very Nutty Christmas, Mistletoe & Menorahs, The Christmas Gift, No Time Like Christmas, Santa’s Boots, The Christmas Consultant, The Twelve Trees of Christmas, Every Day is Christmas, A Christmas Winter Song, Dear Secret Santa and The Christmas Setup