May 30, 2021

Leverage Redemption: Brand New Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano May 26, 2021
Today IMDbTV released a sneak peek for Leverage. The first season of Leverage: Redemption will premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, beginning July 9. Eight new episodes will be available to stream on July 9, followed by eight additional episodes this fall.

Check out below!

