May 30, 2021

KUWTK: Tonight's Sneak Peek

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS -- Season: 16 -- Pictured: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Logo -- (Photo by: E! Entertainment)

Sammi Turano May 13, 2021
Check out tonight’s sneak peek of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Tonight’s episode highlight: Kim Talks to Kourtney About Scott’s Sadness Over “KUWTK” Ending

New episodes of the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” air Thursdays at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
