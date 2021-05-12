0 0

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Black Hole

The episode opens with Adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking about hating surprises and how Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) surprised MeeMaw (Annie Potts) with a visit. He talks about an interview he did about the supercollider and how he discussed the possibility of a black hole.

This, of course, caused controversy….and MeeMaw to call him out. She also tells him now he knows how to act for next time, but he isn’t sure there will be a next time. He decides that he wants a new job or hobby, since he lost his dream job at the age of 72.

Later on, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) asks MeeMaw about Dr. Sturgis and says he is looking forward to having him back at the university. MeeMaw says this might not happen, leading him to go to President H and beg for her to rehire him. She say no, but he tries using guilt and pettiness to convince her. However, it turns out he already has a new job.

Mary (Zoe Perry) is at the supermarket, where she sees Dr. Strugis working. She wonders why he is there and invites him over for dinner. He says yes and goes to clean up a mess in aisle 2.

Later on, Mary and Meemaw talk about Dr. Sturgis while preparing dinner. Missy(Raegan Revord) comes in and is told to behave herself at dinner. She says she can be good at home or in school, but not both.

At dinner, Georgie (Montana Jordan) tries to figure out when Dr. Sturgis is working so he can get beer…..but George (Lance Barber) puts this to a stop. Dr. Sturgis talks about how he got fired from his job and it is time to put him out to pasture.

Mary tells him not to think like that because he is not old, causing Missy to get snarky about his age.

Sheldon wants to work with Dr. Sturgis on a project, saying that together they are a lean, mean 41 1/2. MeeMaw says that he is still too old to be bagging groceries.

At that moment, a tornado (aka a black hole)hits. Mary begins to pray, Missy cries, MeeMaw and George tell everyone they love them and Georgie gets a beer whilst apologizing. As it gets worse, everyone joins Mary in praying.

It turns out this was just one possibility of what will happen with a black hole. Sheldon explains alternate universes, which leads to another dream sequence with Dr. Sturgis as a cowboy, Missy and Sheldon in reverse roles, MeeMaw being conservative, Mary being sexy and George being more religious. Georgie is just….bald?

Dr. Sturgis and Mary continue to argue and debate, leading to him saying in his alternate universe they would still be together. She says she feels the same….but it turns out this is yet another alternate universe.

This leads to more science talk and Missy imagining what will happen if there are two Sheldons. She thinks they will fight by hitting each other with chalkboards and spraying each other with a fire extinguisher.

MeeMaw and Dr. Sturgis walk home. They talk a bit about things in their lives and relationship before saying goodbye. He tells her that it is double coupon day on Tuesdays.

The show ends with Georgie trying and failing to buy beer and Dr. Sturgis making a mess in the store.

