ICYMI: Vlad and Niki Win Shorty Award

Preschool superstars “Vlad & Niki” have received the Shorty Award for “Best Influencer & Celebrity YouTube Campaign” it was announced Wednesday, May 12, via the live four-day 13th Annual Shorty Awards online winners reveal.

The Shorty Awards® honor the talented agencies, brands and industry leaders behind the best and most innovative work on social media and digital channels, campaigns, websites and applications.

“Vlad & Niki,” of Vlad & Niki/Content Media Group FZC, LLC, have captivated preschoolers and their families around the globe with more than 173+ million subscribers worldwide and 67+ million subscribers on their English Channel. Translated into 18 languages, the brothers have received more than 94+ billion total views.

Starring eight-year-old Vlad Vashketov and five-year-old Niki Vashketov, the streaming short-form content is filled with everyday brotherly antics, non-stop adventures, learning, creativity and tons of fun. Each episode is produced with an innovative mix of live action, animation and music to create comedic videos for the preschool demographic. Adding to the family-fun comedy is the boys’ real-life mother Victoria Vashketova and baby brother Christian.

Beginning in June 2021, Vlad & Niki’s toys and playsets from Zuru Toys and Playmates Toys will be released in retail stores including Target, Walmart, Smyths U.K. Vlad and Niki have collaborated with major toy brands as Hot Wheels, Hoverboards, Disney Cars, DC SuperFriends, WWE Toys, and more.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, by way of Thailand, the family now resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Florida, United States.

Fans can become fully immersive with “Vlad & Niki” on their website at https://vladandniki.com where consumers are able to watch videos, play games and purchase exclusive merchandise including apparel, accessories, drinkware and home goods. For more information visit “Vlad & Niki” on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ vladandniki.

