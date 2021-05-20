ICYMI: Vanderpump Dogs News

VANDERPUMP DOGS brings fans and pet lovers deeper into Lisa Vanderpump’s luxurious life, by chronicling the stories and adoptions that occur at her beloved namesake foundation: Vanderpump Dogs, West Hollywood. The rescue center was founded in 2016 with the goal of reinventing the image of a dog shelter, from a pound to a palace, doing everything the Vanderpump way: they rescue, rehabilitate, primp, and pamper dogs in need of a loving forever home.

The VANDERPUMP DOGS cast includes Lisa Vanderpump (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Vanderpump Rules”), Dr. Andrew Y. Kushnir, Summer Loftis, Brian Marshall, Patrick Miller-Wren, Madeline Quint and Kendall Young.

Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Bill Langworthy and Brian McCarthy serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producer Rit Saraswat. VANDERPUMP DOGS is produced by Evolution Media.