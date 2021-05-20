May 30, 2021

ICYMI: Vanderpump Dogs News

VANDERPUMP DOGS -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Dogs" Key Art -- (Photo by: Peacock)

Sammi Turano May 20, 2021
VANDERPUMP DOGS brings fans and pet lovers deeper into Lisa Vanderpump’s luxurious life, by chronicling the stories and adoptions that occur at her beloved namesake foundation: Vanderpump Dogs, West Hollywood. The rescue center was founded in 2016 with the goal of reinventing the image of a dog shelter, from a pound to a palace, doing everything the Vanderpump way: they rescue, rehabilitate, primp, and pamper dogs in need of a loving forever home.

The VANDERPUMP DOGS cast includes Lisa Vanderpump (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Vanderpump Rules”), Dr. Andrew Y. Kushnir, Summer Loftis, Brian Marshall, Patrick Miller-Wren, Madeline Quint and Kendall Young.

Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Bill Langworthy and Brian McCarthy serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producer Rit Saraswat. VANDERPUMP DOGS is produced by Evolution Media.

 

 

