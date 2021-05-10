0 0
ICYMI: Save Ralph
SAVE RALPH combines empathetic storytelling with the magic of stop-motion animation to create a powerful message: we must put an end to this inhumane practice. While most major beauty brands haven’t animal-tested in years, unfortunately most countries, including the U.S., simply look the other way. What’s worse, chemical laws are increasingly being used to require new animal testing—even in places like Europe where such testing is supposed to be banned.
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
